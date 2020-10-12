An angular plan with vaults rising to the central hexagonal gas fireplace hearth, the Deadwood (406-25) offers 180 degrees of view potential from the living and dining areas. This uniquely shaped home contains 2,056 square feet of open living space. Stairs lead up to the guest entry as well as an informal entry into the utility from the garage.
The vaulted interior begins at the entry, carrying through into the great room beyond. An optional plant shelf over the coat closet would emphasize the vault; yet maintain a separation between the kitchen and living room.
To the right of the entry, the kitchen is made unique by the central hexagon shape of the home.
The pantry provides enough space to store the needs of a large family. A garden window brightens the sink and refrigerator while the dishwasher and range are located within easy distance. A raised eating bar provides a large informal eating area near the dining table.
Just off the dining area is a door to a spacious master suite, complete with a window seat and patio doors leading to a semi-private deck. A planter outside provides a beautiful separation between this deck and the family deck. Entering past the large walk-in closet, the luxurious bath, complete with an oversized tub, shower, linen closet, and double sinks await use. Bedroom 3 has two large picture windows, while the den has one window. The large linen closet for these rooms is located by the utility.
A full bath with a large window is adjacent to the utility room, which contains a sink, washer and dryer, and a closet with the forced air unit. This room has been designed for maximum access into the home. The garage has an extra large area ideal for a shop/garden tool area, or for storing seasonal items.
Overall, the Deadwood’s shape lends itself for a great daylight basement underneath, should one be desired.
The Deadwood (406-25) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
