The brick facade of the Cynthia (406-19) gives the home a warm, welcoming look. At 1,836 square feet, the interior provides an abundance of open living space. The covered porch opens into an entry. To the left is a door to the large den, where an elegant picture window graces formal entertaining. The back of the entertainment center provides an angular traffic diversion from the entry to the master suite and family room on the left, and the kitchen and the dining area on the right.
The master suite is on the opposite side of the home from the secondary bedrooms. Close to the entry and the family room, this is a private retreat with enough space for a king-sized bed, and several dressers. There is a large master bath with a skylight, double sinks, and an oversized shower. A large walk-in closet is conveniently located between the entry of the suite and the bath.
The family room has a bay area filled with windows and patio doors leading to the deck. A large informal eating area ties the kitchen and family areas together with an eating bar. The kitchen is an unusual design. The range and oven are adjacent to the eating bar. Above the sink is a unique corner cabinet, or a knick-knack shelf.
The garage opens to the utility room with a pre-wash sink and counter space for sorting and folding. From the utility room, the kitchen is across the hall and a full bath is down the hall. There is a linen closet in the bath next to the tub, along with one located in the hall. These are shared by the two bedrooms on either side. Each bedroom has its own closet, a large window, and one room has a built-in desk. Available for seasonal items is a storage closet located in this particular hallway.
Home means comfort, happiness, family, and a sense of being welcome. The Cynthia provides all these with its spaciousness.
The Cynthia (406-19) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
