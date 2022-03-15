This three bedroom, two bath Craftsman-style cottage packs a lot of living into 1,866 square feet. An eye-catching covered porch leads to the heart of the home that is ideal for a young family. The kitchen features an island and is open to the family room. There are no wasted formal spaces in this terrific family home.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 38-502.
