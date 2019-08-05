A unique curved wall adds a contemporary touch to the classic columned verandah that wraps around the front facade of the Costella. Inside, a graceful polished wood balustrade nestles into the curve, ascending the lofty two-story foyer as it rises to what you might be tempted to call the second floor.
But when it comes to levels, things are not what they seem. This plan has five, counting the basement. The main floor, where all of the family living areas are located, is actually the middle of the five, and that “second floor” mentioned earlier is actually the fifth.
To the left of the foyer and half a flight down are two bedrooms, a compartmentalized bathroom with two basins, and a large utility room with cabinets, deep sink and a long counter. Stairs here lead another half-flight down to the basement, which is also accessible from the garage.
As for the upper levels, a wide balcony tops the curved staircase and overlooks the entry. Storage space and an office (or bedroom) with a wall length closet are also on this level. Stairs to the left lead a half-flight down to the spacious and private owners’ suite. Another half-flight leads back down to the family room, on the main level.
The owners’ suite has his and hers walk-in closets and French doors that open onto a small, private deck with stairs down to the main deck. Luxury amenities in the huge bathroom include a spa tub, oversized shower and two basins.
Classic columned arches mark the entrances to the parlor and dining room and both rooms are brightened and expanded by bay windows. The see-through fireplace does double duty, providing heat and a cheerful focal point for both the parlor and family room.
Sliding glass doors in the sunny nook open onto a wrap-around deck. And the skylit kitchen has everything, work island, pantry, oven, microwave, dishwasher, lazy susan shelving and direct access to the two-car garage.
