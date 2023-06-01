Tomatoes

Photo by Viktor Hanacek, picjumbo.com.

Like many of my fellow gardeners in western Kansas, last year I didn’t get any good, ripe tomatoes until October. Of course, the frost hit, and then they just rotted in my garden beds. A family member of mine mentioned that she had picked plenty of green tomatoes, but since I didn’t know any better, I didn’t.

This year, I am determined to have a good tomato crop. I’ve got plans to learn how to can my vegetables properly and make some sauces and salsa to get us through the fall and winter. Pinterest research yielded plenty of results for a good tomato crop, along with asking experienced gardeners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.