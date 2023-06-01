Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Like many of my fellow gardeners in western Kansas, last year I didn’t get any good, ripe tomatoes until October. Of course, the frost hit, and then they just rotted in my garden beds. A family member of mine mentioned that she had picked plenty of green tomatoes, but since I didn’t know any better, I didn’t.
This year, I am determined to have a good tomato crop. I’ve got plans to learn how to can my vegetables properly and make some sauces and salsa to get us through the fall and winter. Pinterest research yielded plenty of results for a good tomato crop, along with asking experienced gardeners.
I discovered that there is a plethora of plants that make excellent companions for tomatoes.
Basil – For improved growth and flavor and repelling spider mites and aphids
Lettuce – Acts as a living mulch that doesn’t compete for the same nutrients; tomatoes provide shade, so lettuce has a cooler spot since it doesn’t like heat all that much.
Borage – I’ve never even heard of this herb, but it is supposed to provide similar benefits of basil.
Peppers – same plant family as tomatoes, so nutrients and care requirements are the same, saving you work and time.
Nasturtium – This flower works for several plants, but in regard to tomatoes, it acts as a trap crop for aphids and attracts beneficial insects for pollination.
Carrots – They will help loosen the soil around your tomato roots which will allow more water and nutrients in
And that’s just a small sampling for companions for tomatoes! There’s a flip side to this list of what shouldn’t be planted next to them either.
Don’t plant nearby:
Potatoes
Cabbage, kale, cauliflower, or broccoli (all part of the same plant family)
Fennel
Corn – they share the same pests and will attract those pests if planted together.
Another great tip I found and have implemented? Dropping a Tums calcium tablet in the hole before you plant, then after planting, sprinkling the soil with some Epsom salt.
My tried-and-true method? Banana peel water. Soak a banana peel in a mason jar full of water overnight, water your plants with the water (after removing the banana peel) and watch them grow and flower! I’ve done this with all my house plants as well and have seen a huge improvement in plant health.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.