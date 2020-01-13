The Cody (404-51), with 1,993 square feet, meets the needs of a growing family with ease. There are numerous windows and skylights. The natural sunlight was designed into this large home to dispel winter’s gloom.
The Cody also features a guest room/family room with its own kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom areas. While not entirely separate from the balance of the home, it is uniquely designed to be independent, if needed.
The utility room is off the entry way to the left. It has a plant shelf on the wall. Next to the utility room is the kitchen. It has an L-shaped counter with an eating area. There is a large pantry for the storage of those extras needed in the kitchen.
The dining room and living room form one large room that surrounds the kitchen area. They are both vaulted and very light and open. These two rooms contain numerous skylights. There is a deck off the dining room area, and a covered deck off the living room that also is off the master bedroom.
The vaulted master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, individual sinks, a bathroom with a shower and the linen closet. The sinks and the closet are separated from the main bathroom by a door. Access to the covered deck enlarges this bedroom and gives the feel of the outdoor. This bedroom is adjacent to the second bedroom, which has a wall closet and another bathroom off it. This bathroom contains a tub and opens out into the main part of the home for easy access.
With the independent guest room and the bedrooms situated as they are, this home would be ideal for family with older children or the retired couple who have constant visitors.
The Cody (404-51) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.