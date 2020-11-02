Problem:
I don’t think this is a problem, but I am so tired of hearing so many bad things on the news I have chosen not to tune in. I feel like I am burying my head in the sand and really have not felt like hearing any more horrible news.
My husband says that I am ignoring reality, but I wonder if there is any reality in the news I hear? It seems like most news channels give there biased news, which I do not call reality but more like them spinning the news to get attention.
Truthfully I just want peace. I have found myself in a space of extreme tiredness and I do not want to be around people. I am sick and tired of the foolishness that negative individuals are using at their friends and family. If I don’t participate in this mess, am I the one with the problem?
Discussion:
We are in a rough place in our country right now, and that is the truth. How we participate in any situation is our business. My opinion is that no one not even a spouse has the right to tell us how we participate or what we think.
If you feel strongly about what you are saying then set some parameters about what you will or not participate in. We all make choices as is our right. Exercising those choices is not for anyone to mandate for us.
I found this little book the Four Agreements and I think it helps clarify what I am saying.
The Four Agreements:
1. Be impeccable with your word: Speak your truth whatever that may be.
2. Do not take things personally: People do what they do because of them not you.
3. Do not assume anything, in other words do not mind read. We cannot know what another person is thinking unless we ask them. Ask questions.
4. Do the best you can. At the end of the day that is all we can do.
I have paraphrased a little, but the content is there. Think about who you are, what you believe, and how you want to live.
To submit problems, contact Juanita Sanchez, psychotherapist, by email at jsanchez1448@sbcglobal.net or through High Plains Journal.
