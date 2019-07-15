A baseball cap, tank tops, shorts and flip-flops were once my summer uniform on the farm. Well, unless we were working around cattle, and then it was a baseball cap, tank top, jeans and toe-saving cowboy boots. Live and learn.
Sunscreen was for the city pool, not the wheat field.
See, back in the good old days—the 1970s and 80s—you just didn’t cover up and protect your skin in the summer sun. Sure, my dad always had a straw cowboy hat to shade his eyes, but that was the extent of his skin care routine. We marked the passing of the seasons by how deep his farmer tan was on his upper arms.
Us girls planned ahead and wore those tank tops to the field to at least manage the inevitable tan lines. But there were also a few summer afternoons spent on a beach towel in the backyard, slathered with baby oil and roasting in the Kansas sun. The women’s magazines convinced us that a sun-kissed tan was glamorous and cool, while pale was anything but.
We know better now that the sun doesn’t merely kiss you, it packs a wallop. And those punches add up over a lifetime. Melanoma doesn’t wait until you’re gray-haired to kill you. I know of two men my age who were struck down by melanoma in the last two years. Both were healthy, vibrant men in their early 40s with young families. They never imagined that all those years playing summer baseball or working in the field could lead to terminal cancer.
No one could.
So, today my summer uniform includes long pants and hats, and SPF protection on my face and exposed arms and legs. And, I try to limit my time outside in the peak of the day. Farmers my age are now paying attention to their skin, too, by wearing longer sleeves and choosing to wear sunscreen—even in the wheat field, and even without a loved one nagging them.
But maybe the most revolutionary idea is the simplest. In South Dakota, a dermatologist has partnered with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition to order “boonie hats” for distribution to farmers.
Dr. Mandi Greenway, a farmer’s daughter, explained in a Facebook post her reason for this promotion, “When I try to talk to farmers about wearing a wide-brimmed hat, the most common thing I hear is ‘why would I buy a wide-brimmed hat when I have 100 free baseball caps at home?’”
She has a point. Closets are chock-full of baseball caps promoting livestock sale barns and seed and equipment dealers. But that ball cap’s brim doesn’t cover your ears and neck and even cowboy hats have their drawbacks when it comes to full coverage. Studies have shown that for every 1 inch of brim, you can reduce the risk of skin cancer over a lifetime by 10%. It takes a wide brim to get better protection from the sun.
It’s just one promotion. But maybe it’s time for others in agriculture to get on board and change their promotional hats too. And together we might be able to change the summer uniform for the next generation of farmers.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
