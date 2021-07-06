louis-hansel-y2OUdHLKnVI-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash.

July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is July 18. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, "Americans consume about 23 gallons of ice cream each year, on average." Most ice cream companies are family owned, contribute $11 billion directly to the national economy and support more than 26,000 jobs.

What is your favorite ice cream? Take our poll.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.