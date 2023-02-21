New Orleans may be the official home of Mardi Gras, but you don't have to live in the Big Easy to enjoy the party. Mardi Gras, or literally, "Fat Tuesday," is the final day of the Carnival celebration, the festive season that occurs before Lent.

While some people associate Mardi Gras with lavish parades and French Quarter parties, food is an integral part of the tradition. In fact, many locals skip the parades and spend time at home feasting with friends and family instead. Join the Fat Tuesday frenzy by throwing your own party.

