Some homes can only be described as “special, fantastic, artistic, unusual, and beautiful.” The Cary (405-04) is truly one of those homes. It has an unusual shape, a beautiful exterior, fantastic amount of windows, a special entry, and an artistic floor plan. The entry to the 3,975 square foot Cary has a ramp.
Once inside, facing the door is a rock garden with aquatics. A wet bar backs up to this, complete with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and a sink. A uniquely shaped office has been provided. The master suite is a statement of luxury and spaciousness. The suite is curved with numerous windows. There is a gas fireplace with an entertainment center above.
The master bath has a walk-in shower and toilet with pocket doors, two sinks located in enormous counters surrounding an oval tub. The walk-in closet has been designed to include a curved sitting room lined with windows.
Unique, luxurious, and innovative only begin to describe this home. The living room and dining room is vaulted and very open. The two rooms form an “S” on the outside, which is encompassed by windows that overlook the yard and a covered round terrace.
The final oval area at the rear of this regal home is the kitchen. Windows line the counter space. There is a built-in dishwasher and oven. An island bar containing the stove is in the center of the kitchen. A nook sets at the rear of the kitchen, surrounded by windows looking out on the garden patio.
Clean clothes are a necessary item and this luxurious home has an innovative utility/hobby room. There is a workbench for doing crafts, along with the washer/dryer, ironing board, folding table, and storage area. In the hall is a large walk-in linen closet.
The two bedrooms each have their own baths and wall closets. One bath contains a shower and the other bath contains a tub. Between the two rooms is an alcove that can be used any way imaginable. The stairs to the attic are located in this area. For the convenience of the outdoor type, there is a half bath situated by the back door leading to the garage. The garage is a four-car unit large enough for a shop.
The Cary (405-04) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
