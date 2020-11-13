Thirty years ago, taking photos and making home movies was a complicated hobby. The equipment was expensive and even operating the consumer versions was hard. Editing home movie footage from a VHS camcorder was not as user-friendly as today’s computer applications have made it.
Taking photos with actual film required patience and perseverance. You had to wait to pick up your photos at the developers to see if you actually captured Uncle Henry and Aunt Martha in front of the Christmas tree, or if you captured a blurry blob.
Today, though, we have the tools in the palms of our hands to capture memories of our loved ones, quickly, easily, and with a few clicks, we can edit them into home movies and digital photo albums and then share those around the world. We can record Zoom calls and live stream special events over social platforms.
And what do we do with this advanced technology? We take photos and videos of our pets and share ugly memes.
Come on, people. We can do better.
Do you know what I would give to have a video of my grandmother baking Christmas cookies in her kitchen? What I would give to hear my grandfather’s voice on a recording telling me the story of the first time he met my grandmother? It’s immeasurable.
Thanksgiving is a perfect time to capture the ordinary and make it extraordinary for future generations. Open up the audio recording app on your smartphone or tablet, set the device on the table, and interview your grandparents while you’re waiting on the meal. Ask your mother and your aunts their secrets for making that stuffing recipe that’s been handed down in the family from the old country. Take video of the family touch football game on the front lawn, or record your dad giving the blessing before the meal.
The technology is there, right there at your fingertips. Your children and grandchildren can walk you through it if you haven’t figured it out. It’s really just that easy. And if you’re sitting there, reading this, thinking to yourself, “what would I say?” or “I don’t like being photographed,” please remember this isn’t about you. It’s about those who love you.
All I have left of some of my relatives are the memories of their ordinary moments. The way the light shining through her kitchen window would bathe my grandma in a glow while she was peeling potatoes at the sink. My grandfather’s laugh while he was sitting in his recliner telling my dad and brother a story in the living room. The shrieks from my cousins playing in the backyard. Even the sound of my aunts and my mother catching up in the kitchen over the stove. All of those moments in time I carry in my heart, because I didn’t have a way to carry them in my pocket until now.
So, this holiday season, as you gather, take the time. Use the technology to capture the memories while you can.
Tomorrow’s generations will thank you.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
