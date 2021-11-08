The Palm (333-100) is a mid-sized home that wraps around a lush entry courtyard. Tropical plants grow luxuriant blooms and abundant foliage in this protected environment.
Bright, airy and spacious throughout, the C-shaped single-level floor plan is ideal for families that like to entertain. Lofty vaulted ceilings and a generous use of glass add to the sense of openness in the living room and family kitchen. These two rooms run together, and both have a panoramic view to the rear. A fireplace with a tile or brick hearth defines the boundaries between the formal living room and the informal family room. At the same time, it serves as a focal point and auxiliary heat source. If no fireplace is desired, display shelving could be substituted.
Amenities in the family kitchen include a raised dishwasher, garden window, deep walk-in pantry, built-in oven and microwave, and a work island with range and grill. A wide window that faces into the landscaped courtyard naturally illuminates the nook. Utilities, including a pull-down ironing board and deep sink, are tucked behind pocket doors.
The pantry and two walk-in closets serve as a sound buffer between the kitchen and master suite, a sumptuous adult retreat with vaulted ceiling, bayed sitting area and private bathroom. The closet labeled “hers” is about a third larger than the one labeled “his.” Luxury touches in the bathroom include an oversized shower and a second basin outside the enclosed section.
Storage closets line the hallway that leads to the secondary bedrooms at the opposite end of the house. The entry, too, is rich in storage space with a coat closet on one side, and a bench on the other—handy for removing and stashing muddy footwear.
The guest bedroom is large and has a private bathroom with oversized shower and double vanity. The main bathroom serves the family living area and bedroom three. Its location is also convenient to the garage and front entry. Storage space and a workbench are at the back of the garage, one step up from the parking area.
The Palm (333-100) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15 percent off construction plans for this design. Call us at 800-562-1151 or visit us online at www.ldiplans.com for details. A $30 hard copy or $10 emailed PDF study plan is also available consisting of: an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans and cross section. Order online or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and standard and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com. Order this week to save up to 15 percent off construction plans using the discount code (LWD13) or send payment to Landmark Designs Inc., PO Box 5625 Eugene, OR 97405. Remember to indicate Palm (333-100) and LWD13.
