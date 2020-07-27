The Blossom (408-15) is a beautifully bricked home with quoins accenting the corners, arched windows and garage door openings, and a truly unique feature of two-car garages, one on each end of the home. It is rare that a home will have 4 garage bays, but this 3,625 square foot home has them divided and extra storage added into one of them.
Bricked columns, adding eye appeal to the entry, flank the covered porch. Inside this massive home, the master suite and an office are on the left. The office has a small hall area that leads to the garage on the left. The master suite has a half bath just outside the entry that opens into the sunroom. The master bath has an oversized corner tub with glass block accent. There are two sinks, an oversized shower, a private linen closet, and a large walk-in closet at the end. Skylights have been used throughout this side of the home, especially in the sunroom.
The center of this magnificent home has the vaulted living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and a vaulted family room. The living room has a fireplace facing the front of the home. Underneath the front windows is a window well, ideal for planting flowers. Through an archway is the formal dining room. It also has a window well. Stairs to the unfinished basement are located in the hall outside the dining room.
The kitchen is enormous and open, ideal for family gatherings where everyone wants to help cook. It has a mixing center, an angular eating bar that faces the family room, and a corner pantry. Two archways lead to the family room, which also has a fireplace in the rear, facing the front of the home. Two doors, one on each side of the room, open onto the rear decks.
Across the back are two bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, and a shared bath between. In the front is a guest suite with a private bath and a walk-in closet. There is a utility opposite with a built-in ironing board. Next to the guest suite is a door to the second garage.
The Blossom (408-15) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
