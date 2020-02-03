Wide and spacious, the Bing (403-51) is a large, yet relaxed, single-level, three-bedroom home, designed for construction on estate-size acreage. A country-style porch backed by a wealth of multi-paned windows give the Bing a friendly, welcoming look. The porch stretches across the entire front of the home.
Dormer windows add street appeal, and at the same time bathe the vaulted living room in warmth and natural light. The dining room has a built-in hutch. Bay windows expand both the dining room and living room.
Kitchen and nook are at the home’s heart. Everyone will enjoy lingering in this sunny space, seated in the nook or at the raised eating bar. Plants flourish there too, especially in the garden window. Some of the shelves in the large walk-in pantry are accessible directly from the kitchen. A wet bar and a small refrigerator are nestled into the alcove next to the fireplace in the large family room.
Flames in the other fireplace add to the ambiance of luxury in the master suite. Features in this adult retreat include a skylit bathroom with twin basins and an elevated spa tub. His-and-hers walk-in closets are sized to suit the distinct clothing storage needs typical of males and females.
The bedroom and den share a bathroom with basin, while the guest room has all the amenities of a second master suite.
Utilities, including a freezer and pull-down ironing board, are convenient to the bedroom and den as well as to a three-car garage.
The Bing (403-51) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
