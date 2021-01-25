Boasting uniqueness, the Biggs (407-54) has the garage in the rear with a side entry. The front of the home shows a touch of class with a large bay window and a covered porch at the entry to the home. This particular home is 36 feet wide and 88 feet deep. With 1,697 square feet of usable living space, this home is very special.
Entering the Biggs brings you into its heart, the great room. This special room is vaulted with a corner gas fireplace and sitting hearth. Two large windows providing ample light from two sides, enhancing the openness. A built-in entertainment center with a book or game storage area adjacent provides more room for relaxation by the fire. To the rear of this home is the u-shaped kitchen with a large window over the sink. The large pantry, tucked behind folding doors, is conveniently located. Only cabinets separate the dining room from this beautiful kitchen. Off the dining room is a covered deck, great for those afternoon snacks in the fresh air.
The utility room is located between the dining room and the master suite and features a large corner cabinet with folding room for clothes. Its convenience to the kitchen makes this utility an asset. A door leading directly to the garage allows for easy unloading of groceries.
The master suite has its own sitting area, two enormous wall closets with folding doors, and a spacious bath with a shower, tub, and a single sink all brightened by a window for light and air.
Bedrooms 2 and 3 each have large wall closets. Bedroom 3 has a bay window that could have a desk or window seat installed great for light. A bath with a single sink, tub and linen closet is located near both bedrooms.
