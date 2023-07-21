20230621_Rainwater_Collection_MM_054.jpg

A little can go a long way when harvesting rainwater.

A simple rainwater collection systems can supplement irrigation for lawns, gardens and landscapes while advanced systems can provide all the water needed in households, said Fouad Jaber, Ph.D., water resource specialist in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and professor in the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Dallas.

Rainwater harvesting systems can be simple or elaborate. A 1,000 square foot surface can collect 620 gallons of water from 1 inch of rainfall. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Michael Miller)
Two 2,500-gallon tanks collect water from a shed for farm equipment. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Michael Miller)

