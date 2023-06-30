Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Fireworks are a July 4th staple, and experts with the Texas A&M AgriLife Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit, DAR, are reminding Texans to practice firework safety to help them stay safe. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Michael Miller)
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is simply leaving it to the professionals, said Payton Morris, AgriLife Extension DAR agent, Glen Rose, serving the South Central Texas region.
“In the case that fireworks are allowed in your location, there are fundamental preventative measures to take to ensure that the fun does not turn into fire,” Morris said.
The following are suggested safety tips:
Read and follow all instructions on firework labels.
Set fireworks off in open places away from dry and tall grass, vehicles, and buildings. Keep first aid kits, water hoses and fire extinguishers on hand and nearby.
Never allow young children around fireworks or sparklers. Ensure that older children are always supervised. Light fireworks away from close contact with people and or flammable objects.
Be mindful of your surroundings. For people in rural areas, consider making firebreaks, a gap in vegetation to slow down the progression of a wildfire or fire outbreak. In suburban areas, stay observant of the distance between houses and the projected velocity of fireworks.
Prepare animals, such as pets and or livestock, because they are very susceptible to loud noises.
Consult a veterinarian
Richard Griffin, AgriLife Extension DAR agent, Carrizo Springs, serving the north region of South Texas, said contacting veterinarians prior to firework events is advisable to ensure protective behavioral health.
“The vet could even prescribe sedative pills to ‘keep animals from the flight or fright’ response,” Griffin said. “If the local veterinarian is unavailable, days before the holiday, consider keeping your pet in the laundry room or near a television to drown out loud noise.”
Disposing and cleaning of fireworks after their use is equally as important to safety, he said. It is also important not to leave fireworks out overnight, as old flames could spark.
“Never re-light an already used firework.” Griffin said. “Instead, allow everything to cool down or douse it in water. Remove all significant pieces and throw away anything recyclable.”
In all, DAR agents say the best practice is to assess your situation and take the necessary precautions to avoid danger this Fourth of July.
