IMG_3283.JPG

In my seemingly never-ending battle with the bindweed, I discovered last summer that if I dig up as much of the weeds as I can and cover them with a heavy layer of grass clippings, I don’t have as big of a problem with them. I’m behind on planting everything this year, but my rhubarb is my staple that shows up without fail.

Armed with my floppy hat and flip flops, I began the tedious task of digging up the bind weed, other weeds, and grass that had slowly been creeping in, to protect it from being choked out. While my husband mowed the lawn and brought clippings, I took my sweet time getting as much of those dumb roots out as possible.

IMG_3282.JPG

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.