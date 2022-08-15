HOUSEPLAN AUG15 1PIX.jpeg

This 70-foot by 40-foot barndominium boasts a spacious home with three bedrooms and three baths on one end and an equally grand two-car garage and work area.

Upon entering the living area from the covered porch that encompasses three sides of the home, the open concept kitchen, dining room, and living room feature a full view of the twenty-foot ceiling. Access to the screened in portion of the porch is conveniently located next to the built-in coffee bar. One can imagine spending a relaxing morning on that porch with a fresh cup of coffee.

Softplan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.