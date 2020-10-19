The Bantam (408-41) is the ideal home for a narrow or elongated lot. It is two stories and contains a total of 1,899 square feet of living space. It does not have a garage, but if the lot is deep enough or pie shaped, a detached garage could be used.
The Bantam has two covered decks and a covered porch. The entry opens facing the kitchen with the living room on the right and the dinette on the left. The living or dining room is very large and open, with patio doors opening onto the side deck. There is an eating bar in addition to the dinette area and the formal dining room.
The kitchen is U-shaped with a garden window over the sink and a large amount of kitchen counters. The dinette has built-in seats around a sleeve shaped table.
Adjacent to the dinette are the stairs to either up to the second floor or down to the basement.
Across the hall are the main bathroom and the master suite. Through a pocket door is the walk-in closet of the master suite with a closet containing the forced air unit and the water heater. The master suite itself is very large with a door opening onto the rear deck area.
The second floor has to large bedrooms with a study center and a shared bathroom between. Both bedrooms have two skylights in the sloped ceilings and large wall closets. There is a storage closet across from the bath, which contains a large linen closet.
The study center is great for all ages as it has two work areas and an abundance of workspace.
There are over counter cabinets allowing storage of paper and supplies.
The optional plan for the basement would provide an extra area of 1,070 square feet. This area could be left unfinished, or it could be used as a family room or recreation room.
The clean look of the Bantam makes it a great home, and being narrow makes it ideal for many of the new lots. With its many skylights and the dormer over the stair area, it will be a bright, cheerful home, full of sunlight and openness.
The Bantam (408-41) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
