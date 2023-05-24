Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
On summer evenings, have fun with your children around a campfire or a backyard fire pit. It's a great opportunity to teach fire safety and cooking skills while enjoying a snack. Foil packets are a simple way to cook on the campfire. The keys to success are double wrapping with foil and making sure the foil is sealed securely. The foil packet retains the moisture in your food to keep it scrumptious!
Campfire Cooking Checklist
Matches
Kindling, wood or charcoal
Bucket of water
Spray bottle
Hot pads/mitts
Long-handled tongs for turning packets
Cooking utensils
Hand washing supplies
Dishwashing supplies
Eating utensils
First aid kit
Important! Teach children the danger of fire, that it can cause burns or destroy property. Always keep a bucket of water nearby and saturate the campfire coals thoroughly before leaving the area or going to sleep. Source: Campfire Safety
Campfire Apple Pie Packet
Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients:
1 apple
1 tablespoon raisins
1 teaspoon brown sugar
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Directions:
Wash hands with soap and water.
Gently rub apple under cold running water.
Core and slice the apple.
Place apple slices on a 12" foil square.
Let children sprinkle with raisins, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Wrap the foil around the apple and seal using the fold over method. Wrap in a second layer of foil.
Place packet on or just above white coals in your campfire or backyard fire ring (a grill works too, but not as much fun!).
Using long-handled tongs, turn the packets after 5 minutes and cook 3 minutes more. Times may vary according to the hotness of the coals.
Remove packet from the coals.
Using hot pads or oven mitts, unwrap the apple pie and let cool a few minutes on a plate before serving.
Nebraska Extension is a Division of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln cooperating with the Counties and the United Sates Department of Agriculture.
