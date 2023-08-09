back-to-school.jpg

Back-to-school expenses could be a bit higher this year. K-State family systems specialist Elizabeth Kiss shares tips to cut costs. (K-State Research and Extension)

The National Retail Federation reported in mid-July that back-to-school shopping for children in elementary grades through high school is expected to increase by nearly $25 this year.

The Washington D.C.-based group said families likely will spend an average $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, up from last year’s previous record high of $864.35. College students and their families are also predicted to set a new record, spending an average of $1,365.95 per person – ahead of a record $1,200.32 in 2021.

