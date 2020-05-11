The Ashley (407-23) is ideally suited to a larger family needing more than the traditional three-bedroom home. There are four bedrooms with an optional attic area. To make the home even more desirable, it has a dormer over the second bedroom, windows with half-moon accents, and a covered porch in the front. It is also compact and will fit the narrow lots of today’s building sites.
The entry to the Ashley has a number of doors leading to various rooms. A door to the left goes to the master suite, with window seat in the front and the bathroom or closet in the rear. The bathroom with a tub allows walk-through access to the closet. French doors to the right lead to the formal dining room with a huge window in the front and a pocket door that leads to the hall opposite the kitchen and nook. Straight down the hall is the oversized living room with a corner fireplace and a built-in entertainment center under the stairs.
A large window overlooks the backyard and deck, while French doors on the side open onto the deck. The nook, located between the living room and the kitchen, also has French doors leading onto the rear deck.
The corner kitchen has an eating bar, raised dishwasher, corner Lazy Suzan, and large corner pantry. Everything has been designed to be convenient and easy to use. In the hall is a half bath, with the utility running parallel to the kitchen. It has a sink and room for the freezer. A door leads to the two-car garage, which has its own shower area. This is ideal when one is muddy and wet, saving getting the home messy.
Up the stairs in the center of the home are three bedrooms, one with the added feature of a window seat and one with a built-in desk. A full bath with a tub and two linen closets is centrally located. There is also the unfinished attic area that has 243 square feet of bonus room.
The Ashley has so much potential for meeting a family’s needs, from a playroom to an office. The Ashley (407-23) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
