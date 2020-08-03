Angles accent the shape of the Rooks (407-14) and add to the unique look. Numerous windows and a large three-car garage provide a contemporary look for this 2,147 square foot home. Entry into the Rooks opens into a large vaulted great room with a rear dining room, also vaulted. There is a center fireplace and many windows bathing the area in sunlight.
Dining room has a door that opens onto a veranda in the rear. The vaulted nook overlooks the veranda as well. The kitchen angles off the nook in the rear. It has a centrally located walk-in pantry, along with a center island containing the cook top and an eating bar. Over the double sink is a garden window, ideal for growing herbs or flowers.
The entire left side of the Rooks is dedicated to bedrooms and the utility room. Around the corner from the kitchen is a linen closet with a full bath across the hall. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are adjacent to the master suite, which “doglegs” out on the rear of the home. Each bedroom has its own wall closet and large windows. A hall closet for storage is located next to the closet for bedroom 3.
Down a hall between the two spare bedrooms is the master suite. As it is laid out on the floor plan, it is vaulted with a vanity and single sink along one wall, extending into the tub room. Behind this area is a large corner walk-in closet. The windows form a bay with a door opening into the backyard. There is also another door that opens onto the veranda.
As an alternate plan, the bedroom would have full sitting room in the rear, a larger walk-in closet in the front, and a corner bath in the rear.
The utility is located across from the two spare bedrooms and is large in width. A door opens to the three-car garage, which has two separate storage areas. One storage area has a workbench and could be used as a shop.
The Rooks (407-14) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
