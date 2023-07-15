RECIPE headshot JULY17.jpeg

High Plains Journal’s Homemade in the High Plains cookbook soups and salads category winner is Lindsey Orgain of Cheyenne, Oklahoma. Her winning recipe is called tortellini salad. Orgain is well-known by HPJ readers as she served as an All Aboard Wheat Harvest contributor. Orgain and her husband, Jason, along with their children, Mason and Ivy, are part of a custom harvesting crew, giving Orgain ample harvest cooking qualifications.

Apart from custom harvesting, the Orgains also farm, ranch and custom farm. Orgain will also start her second year teaching elementary school in Cheyenne. When she’s working on the harvest crew, Orgain runs the tractor and grain cart when needed and supports the crew by picking up parts, food and any other tasks that arise.

