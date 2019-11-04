Problem: I have been feeling lately that I just don’t fit in anywhere. My husband does not know a stranger. He mingles and talks with anyone. I, on the other hand, have a hard time with strangers. I have always been shy and I have been told that I’m stuck up. Just because I am quiet I get this a lot. I kind of resent the community’s judgment of me. I live in a community of around 2,500 people so everyone seems to think that they know everyone and what they are about.
I’m from a big city but met my husband in college and he was from here. He knows everyone and everyone seems to know him. I find this place kind of oppressive because of small town values that I was not raised with. I want to get along but it seems that I am not accepted. It could be me, but this really bothers me. We are not likely to move because my husband farms in this area and he loves his work. Our child is pretty entrenched in the school system here and, of course, knows everyone as well.
Discussion:
Maybe it is time for a change of attitude. Even if you are shy, you can learn to be friendlier. Yes it is a small-town atmosphere, but people, I have found no matter where they are, like people who smile and say hello. I believe that you are living from the premise that people can’t change. People change every day.
I had an individual who was very shy and the fact that she rarely looked up and greeted people made it difficult. The one thing that she did was to look at people, smile and say hello. That was her practice and what happened was that people began to say hi back. She was still shy but she eventually made friends. I encourage you to do some small thing daily to affirm that you are okay.
Here are a couple of affirmations that have changed lives:
Every day in every way I am getting better, better and better. Repeat in the morning upon awakening and at night before you drift off to sleep. You repeat it to yourself 21 times each time. Make this a practice for 21 days and hopefully beyond.
Another simple affirmation is I am friendly and people like me.
I am enough is another affirmation that will change your life.
Practice and see what happens.
