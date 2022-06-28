Wrought iron accents and arched doorways bring an Italian flair to this home. The secret cabinet serving as the door to the safe room gives it an air of mystery. This home features many details to add comfort and calm to our busy lives.
The dining room is separated from the kitchen and living room by a butler’s pantry that precedes the main pantry. The kitchen offers a full island and room to work.
The back porch has space for a summer kitchen and plans for a three-sided fireplace in the corner.
The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and coffee bar as well as access to its very own private porch.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 61-122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.