The Oxbow 2 (405-21) is an ideal home for the young married couple just starting out or the parents whose children have all left home. It contains 1,236 square feet with a two-car garage. It has been designed to have the country look with a covered porch area that provides the entry with a great look. A corner area provides space for the water heater and the forced air unit.
The door from the garage into the home accesses a large utility room containing the washer, the dryer, and shelves. There is ample room to have a table for folding clothes or for portable laundry baskets. The door from the utility room opens into the entry.
The dining room, off the entry to the right, has a large window that faces the front of the home and looks out onto the covered porch. The kitchen is in the corner next to the dining room. The appliances are placed around the walls in a semi-circle. The walk-in pantry is next to the refrigerator, handy for restocking shelves.
The two extra bedrooms are separated from the master bedroom by the living room. This allows privacy for the master bedroom as well as the other bedrooms. Each spare bedroom has a wall closet, and they commonly share a bathroom located between the two. The doors from the bedrooms open next to the bathroom door. It contains a tub, toilet, and sink.
The living room is an open area that basically covers the center of the home. It has patio doors opening onto a deck in the rear. It could be considered a great room or just a family room area.
The master bedroom has corner windows for extra lighting. The bath area has a sink, toilet, and tub. There is a walk-in closet area off the bathroom, separated by a pocket door. This is a very well laid out plan using a minimal amount of square footage.
The Oxbow 2 (405-21) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, or 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
