This 1,257 square foot home shines the brightest when the details take center stage.
Upon entering the home, guests will see the combination living room and dining room that feature a 10-foot ceiling with exposed decorative beams.
Moving through to the back of the house is the kitchen with its 8-foot island space and double-door pantry.
The bedroom towards the back of the house has a walk-in closet as well as an ensuite bath with double sinks and a custom shower. The front bedroom also features a walk-in closet.
To view this plan online, use plan number 50-414.
