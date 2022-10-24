HOUSEPLAN OCT24 1Pix.jpeg

This four-bedroom home offers a family room with natural light provided by 5 skylights placed in the vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has its own skylights and includes a cozy nook that opens onto the covered porch that borders three sides of the house.

A private dining room and office space flank the main entryway.

HOUSEPLAN OCT24 2Pix.gif

