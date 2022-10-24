This four-bedroom home offers a family room with natural light provided by 5 skylights placed in the vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has its own skylights and includes a cozy nook that opens onto the covered porch that borders three sides of the house.
A private dining room and office space flank the main entryway.
The master suite includes built-in nightstands, his-and-her vanities and dual walk-in closets.
The mudroom includes the washer and dryer and a full bath for easy clean up after working in the yard.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 33-281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.