15604-VID-CHEESY-ASPARAGUS-TART-1.jpg

You can almost feel spring in the air, and with the warmer weather comes delicious, delectable foods. From casseroles to fresh fruits and wholesome vegetables, a change of season offers something to look forward to for nearly every foodie.

A spring dish that is sure to impress is this Cheesy Asparagus Tart. It has melty cheese, cooked asparagus and an under layer of puff pastry baked to golden brown perfection.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.