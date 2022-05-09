Four bedrooms and four baths cover two stories of this wonderfully modern house laid out in what could be considered a throwback to America’s early days.
The kitchen, with its breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, is just off the mud room that has an entrance to the garage and its own bathroom. The living room offers a vaulted ceiling that reaches up through the second floor and French door access to the covered porch that has its own fireplace.
The dining room is accessed from the front entryway or through the butler’s pantry that adjoins the kitchen.
The second floor of the three-car garage offers ample space for a playroom or storage.
To view this plan online, use plan number 101-120.
