Spread out over a grand 4,412 square feet, this five bedroom, five bath rustic home leaves plenty of room for Mother Nature in its design.
The great room, kitchen and dining are open to one another, offering the cook of the house opportunities to visit with the family while preparing dinner.
The main floor of the house includes three of the five bedrooms, two of which have access to terraces at the back of the house.
