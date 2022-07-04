Three is a lucky number for this home design. Three entrance points offer access to the pantry, the foyer, and a home office. The pantry entrance leads one through to the kitchen with its spacious island that includes an eating bar. The foyer entrance directs traffic to the dining room with its dramatic 13-foot ceiling, and the office entry opens into the living room with its cozy fireplace and plenty of room for guests. This gives access to all areas of the home whether it is for work or play.
The master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the other three bedrooms, offering privacy for parents if need be. It also has its own door onto the rear porch that features an outdoor kitchen and three sets of French doors offering entrance to the rest of the house.
Upon entering from the garage, visitors have access to a powder room as well as a coat closet and lockers to stow their coats and shoes before entering the kitchen.
To view this plan online, use plan number 50-393.
