The 2,499 square foot Julia (337-090), with a handsome brick and wood exterior, has a unique floor design that will captivate the discerning buyer. All the available space has been used in such a way as to maximize the livability of the Julia. A covered porch runs all the way to the back and divides the house from the detached two-car garage.
Entry from the covered porch leads into the vaulted family room. As the main gathering space in the Julia, this large room is warmed by a corner woodstove. The wood box is located beneath the stairway leading to a 387-square-foot attic. Sliding glass doors open onto a side deck. Here is a great spot to enjoy the sun or spend an afternoon with a good book.
Projecting from the front of the house is the guest bedroom. It is semi-private and equipped with a corner walk-in closet and a single sink along one wall. A full bathroom with two sinks and a tub is just outside the door. Adjacent to the guest suite is the second bedroom. This room also has a walk-in closet and a single sink. Three large windows bathe the room with extra light.
The master suite is isolated for privacy and loaded with amenities. They include a large sleeping area, huge walk-in closet with built-in shelves on the outside wall, private patio through sliding doors off the main suite, and a sumptuous bathroom. An oversized corner shower, compartmentalized toilet, linen storage, and a raised corner spa are brightened by large windows overhead.
Next to the master suite is a 100-square-foot home office. There is enough room here for a PC, chairs and filing cabinets. The walk-through kitchen, directly across from the vaulted dining room, has a breakfast nook, island cooktop, pantry and double ovens.
The big utility room has two sinks and room for a freezer. The detached two-car garage has room for a shop and extra storage. Another 312 square feet is available in a second attic.
The JULIA (337-090) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.