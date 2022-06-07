This house plan boasts beautiful wrap-around porches in the front as well as a screened porch just off the in-law suite and a grilling porch with easy access to the open-concept kitchen and dining areas of the home.
Inside the house offers just as much variety as the outside with space planned for an office, craft room, a spacious laundry room, and a mudroom with direct access to the garage.
The in-law suite features its own laundry space, a living room, kitchen with separate pantry, and a full bath.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 12-1484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.