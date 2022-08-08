HOUSEPLAN AUG08 1PIX.jpeg

The exterior touches of this expansive home pay tribute to homes found in the French countryside. An enchanting breezeway separates the main part of the house from the first garage and workshop. The breezeway then leads to the attached two-car garage.

HOUSEPLAN AUG08 2PIX.gif

From the front door, there is a separate formal dining room and a study for the manager of the house. Beyond the study is the master bedroom suite with a cozy sitting area ideal for a quiet reading spot and access to the covered patio at the back of the house. The attached bath features a soaking tub and dual vanities. The spacious walk-in closet lies just beyond the master bath.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.