This ranch-style home is meant to have several generations living under one roof. With a separate bedroom, living and kitchen area, the older generation can have the independence they’re accustomed to while still being close enough to share in the day-to-day activities of the rest of the family.
This separate suite has its own garage, a covered porch, and access to the covered deck at the back of the house and the kitchen of the rest of the house that is sure to be the hub of activity.
