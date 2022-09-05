HOUSEPLAN SEP05 1Pix.jpeg

This plan is ideal for those searching for a barndominium with the look of a house. Inside this home it is all barn with lofty ceilings and spacious living areas.

Cathedral ceilings take center stage in the great room showcasing the built-in bookshelves along one wall. A loft space above gives the kitchen a lowered ceiling and lighting options above the center island that give the cook in the house plenty of room to work.

HOUSEPLAN SEP05 2Pix.jpeg

