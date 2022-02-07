This fresh four-bedroom farmhouse plan greets you with a wrapped front porch, open concept living spaces, and a flexible bonus room over the spacious three car garage.
The main living space offers vaulted ceilings and large sliding doors for access to a grand outdoor entertaining space.
The well-equipped kitchen has everything you could want and is complete with a large island, eating bar, and walk-in pantry.
The bedrooms are all well sized and the master suite features dual vanities, tub space and shower, and a huge walk-in closet that connects directly to the laundry room.
You can find design 50-283 and many more at monsterhouseplans.com.
