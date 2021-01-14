The High Plains Cotton Conference, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will be presented online Jan. 28, with programming running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The program will be free to all, with sponsorship by FMC Corp.
“We want to continue to provide our producers with the most updated production information possible, even if we can’t meet in person,” said Kristy Slough, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Hutchinson County. “We have AgriLife experts who will be able to answer questions, whether they concern soil, fertility or markets.”
One general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education will be offered to private pesticide applicators.
Slough said advanced registration is needed to ensure participants receive the meeting link. To register, call the AgriLife Extension office for Hutchinson County at 806-878-4026 or Hansford County at 806-659-4130 prior to Jan. 26.
Speakers will be Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, and Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, both of Amarillo, and Katie Lewis, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research soil scientist, Lubbock.
For more information, contact Slough at klslough@ag.tamu.edu, or Matt Whitely, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Hansford County, at matt.whitely@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.