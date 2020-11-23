The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the annual High Plains Ag Conference online this year. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 4 on the Zoom meeting platform.
The cost is $15, and the registration deadline is Dec. 2. Once the registration is processed, participants will receive an email with a link to the meeting. There will be three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units available—one laws and regulations, and two general.
Checks should be made out to “LLC” and mailed to Lubbock County Extension, PO Box 10536, Lubbock, Texas 79408. Include your phone number and email. For CEUs, please include the pesticide applicator license number and the name on the CEU certificate.
“We started this conference in 2007, so it has now been going for 13 years,” said Robert Scott, AgriLife Extension agent for Lubbock County. “I just didn’t want our producers to miss out on the opportunity this year, so we will be holding it online due to COVID-19.”
Topics and speakers include:
Cover Crops, Crop Rotations and Nutrient Management – Katie Lewis, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension soil chemistry and fertility specialist, Lubbock.
- Managing Forage Sorghum to Optimize Silage Quality – Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo.
- Pesticide Laws and Regulations – Scott Handley, agriculture consumer protection instructor, Texas Department of Agriculture, Lubbock.
For more information, contact Scott at 806-775-1740 or rj-scott@tamu.edu.
