Calf saver
Years ago, we found a new use for that old playpen we had for our toddlers. When we bring cold calves in the house that are born in the night, they go in a bathtub of warm water to get them going again. We dry them off good and then they go into the playpen in front of the heating stove for the rest of the night. We bottle feed them a time or two during those hours and the next day when it’s light enough, they are taken back to the barn and mama who was penned by herself. It’s easier to just place the calf over the panel than to get in the pen. Sometimes the cow is a might upset that we took her baby and this way it was safer for us and for the calf.
Good bird feed
A reader writes, save that grease from frying bacon or meat of some kind. Let it cool a little and then mix in some dry oatmeal, take it out and put it on a fence post or on a plate of some kind and the birds will flock to it. They appreciate the food and it doesn’t go in the garbage.
No freeze water tank
A reader sent this in and I tried it the same day. It works. If you have water tanks that freeze every day, give this a try. Take a gallon plastic jug, pour in one cup of salt and then fill the jug two-thirds full of water, put the lid on, shake a little and put it in the tank. If you have big tanks, you will need more than one jug. We usually use three or four of them. The salt water in the jug will keep the tank from freezing solid.
I’ve chopped enough ice over the years and gave this one a go. I put a gallon jug in each of the big water pans in my chicken house 3 weeks ago and haven’t had one with ice in it since.
In the case of the big water tanks being in pastures, you definitely will need several jugs per tank but this does work.
Recycle old laundry baskets
This is the time of year when most country folks are wearing snow boots and overshoes a good part of the day they make a huge mess by the door when the guys and gals come in to get warm. Cut the webbed part off and just save the solid bottom part as a tray to hold those muddy boots and shoes off of the floors.
Hair stopper
A reader writes, “My daughters both have very long hair and for years I’ve had problems with the hair clogging the shower drains. I would spend quite some time with a pair of tweezers, sitting in the dry tub, picking that stuff out so it didn’t stop up the drain, which happened a lot.
A friend of mine was listening to me moan and groan about it a couple of weeks ago and the next day she brought me a little package with 2 steel wool pads in it. She told me to put one of them in each of the drains when the girls take their daily showers and then watch to see what it caught.
I am still stunned by the amount of hair that those steel sponges caught in just two days. At long last, no more plugged drains.
My girls have strict orders from their father to be faithful about using the steel wool each time they shower or they will be paying the plumber’s bill. So far, so good.
Closet cart
I saw the neatest idea for a coat closet while visiting a friend last week. She had a little rolling cart at one end that held all the stocking caps, gloves, mittens, scarves so the children didn’t have to tear the closet apart to find them. This also saves picking stuff up off of the floor several times a day.
Cheapest funnel
If you need a funnel to complete a job but the only one you have is too big, give this a try.
Take the bottom off of a plastic soda bottle, turn the bottle spout upside down into the spout hole and pour away. We save all of the bigger bottles in our farm shop for just such a purpose. When they get ugly, we just toss them in the garbage and get out a new funnel. Works well and uses something you already have on hand.
Patch a windshield stone crack
This one came in an envelope with no name or address on it. It says, “If another vehicle tosses a rock and it hits the windshield and makes a hole, take it to a dealer right away. Most times, they have some kind of liquid resin they can pour in and over the hole to patch it. It will cost you from $50 to $75 but it’s a whole lot cheaper than having to buy a new windshield because the hole made a big crack and broke the windshield.
If you have hints or ideas to share, send them to PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543; or email them to pennywise@goldenwest.net. If you send me your name and address, I’ll send you a free copy of the PennyWise Newsletter. Please mention High Plains Journal when you write.
