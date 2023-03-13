HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained mostly steady, trade activity was slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 7.

The western half of the state remains in drought although areas surrounding western Kansas have all received some form of precipitation in the last several weeks. As the drought lingers, so do concerns for this year’s alfalfa crop. For areas east folks are busy in the field preparing ground and applying fertilizer, which has thankfully come down in price this year. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

