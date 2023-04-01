HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained steady, and trade activity remains slow, although trades did pick up a bit last week, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 28.

Overall, reports have come in that there has been more hay offered for sale by cattlemen, but they remain cautious, only turning loose of a few loads here and there. Southwest contributors state that they are in serious trouble as the drought stubbornly hangs on. Wheat is in poor condition and attempts are being made to keep tender young alfalfa plants from blowing out. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

