HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 18.

Not much new to report. Kansas remains dry and the wind continues to blow. As one producer put it “even the jack rabbits are carrying canteens.” There is a very real sense of concern for this year’s hay crop across the state and several producers have stated they have lost partial stands of alfalfa. Adding insult to injury, weevil and cut worms are making themselves known. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

