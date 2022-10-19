Colorado—In the Oct. 13 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Prices steady on horse hay. The fourth cutting of alfalfa is in full swing across the state as farmers are wrapping up this hay season. Yields were lower than normal on all hay across the state with some areas seeing more rain damaged hay than normal, but welcomed the moisture. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 9, alfalfa harvested is 96%, fourth cutting 55%. Stored feed supplies were rated 9% very short, 31% short, 55% adequate, and 5% surplus.

Missouri—In the Oct. 13 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate and demand is moderate and prices mostly steady. Most of the state received a half to an inch of rain over the last few days. Frost was present a few mornings over the last week and a very strong cold front is forecast next week which should officially end the growing season, although it got cold enough in some areas last week that may have already happened. Despite the little bit of moisture which came after data for the weekly drought monitor was collected, the entire state is now 100% showing on the drought monitor. The latest crop conditions report shows 57 percent of pastures statewide in poor to very poor ratings. Stock water supplies are 46% short to very short. Supply of hay and other roughages at 47% short to very short.

