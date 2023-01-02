Colorado—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate on good demand for horse hay with market prices mostly steady. Drought conditions remain in many areas across the state. Next available report will be Jan. 12.
Missouri—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Farmers spent the early week preparing, best they could, for the official arrival of winter which arrived in full force mid-week. Temperatures and wind chills were forecasted at dangerously low levels prior to Christmas, with wind chills expected to be 25 to 35 below zero. This will make trying to keep livestock fed and watered difficult. Any hay movement will likely be temporarily halted as most trucks will remain parked due to weather and the holiday.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay, ground and delivered products and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Since the state has had bitter cold temperatures along with light to moderate snow in the last week some livestock owners are seeking out more hay to buy. Some livestock owners are having to feed hay that was not in the game plan for this time of year. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast next week that will help livestock owners immensely. Next report will be released Jan. 5.
Oklahoma—In the Dec. 23, 2022 report, compared to the last report, the little hay that hay growers still have left is either contracted or going toward their long-lasting customers. While the producers are taking care of those long-time customers causing buyers to rely on Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish, or ELAP. The ELAP services have allowed people to receive affordable delivery costs as they buy hay all across the country. Also, these services have allowed hay brokers to get affordable hay delivered for some customers that do not have hay contacts. Prices do continue to rise along with the demand. Next report will be released Jan. 6.
Texas—In the Dec. 30, 2022 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Supplemental feeding is taking place in all other regions due to limited or short winter grazing. The last report on the winter wheat crop from November showed that 49% of the crop was rated from poor to very poor. Forages are continuing to come in from out of state, but availability and freight costs have caused some livestock producers to liquidate portions of their herds. Next report will be released Jan. 13.
New Mexico—Hay reports have ceased for 2022. Next report will be released April 2023.
South Dakota—In the Dec. 30, 2022 report, compared to the last report, all classes of hay remain steady to firm. Very good demand for all types and qualities of hay as the winter storm that came to the area with temps of -25 degrees and 40 to 60 mph winds have greatly increased the need for supplemental feeding. Livestock producers have been busy digging out from last week’s storm and now another one is in the forecast for the start of next week with significant amounts predicated. Temps moved back above zero, 30 and 40 degrees were widespread across the state but late week saw another 3 inches fall in the southeast part of the state.
Wyoming—In the Dec. 22, 2022 report, compared to last week, compared to last week most bales of hay sold steady. Instances $30 higher on small square bales of alfalfa. Demand was good throughout the week. Since winter has arrived per the calendar, Mother Nature is doing her best to deal a wintery blow across the state. Next report will be released Jan. 5, 2023.
Montana—In the Dec. 16, 2022 report, compared to last report, hay sold mostly $10 higher. Demand for hay this week was mostly good to very good for light offerings. Ranchers showed very good demand this week for hay as they search for hay for winter needs. Hay supplies have tightened significantly in the last few weeks. A harsh, snowy, cold winter has increased feed consumption as many producers are forced to feed cows due to heavy amounts of snow that remain on the ground. Many ranchers report that they have lots of fall regrowth but it remains covered in 10 to 18 inches of snow. Hay supplies out of the Dakotas have slowed this week as roads remain unpassable due to a huge winter storm. Ranchers in need of emergency loads were forced to pay higher money for local hay this week.
