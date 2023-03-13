HAY

Colorado—In the March 2 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on light to moderate demand. Dairies and feedlots are negotiating corn silage contracts with farmers with starting levels higher than this time last year. Very few offers have been made on new crop alfalfa as of yet but will be coming out soon. Prices steady on all hay markets.

Missouri—In the March 2 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. There is an old saying that rain makes grass and if that is true the state should be lush and very green soon. The latest drought monitor shows only 4 percent of the state in any state of dryness. A huge improvement from the start of the calendar year when over 63 percent was showing. With the arrival of March many producers will be thinking about spreading fertilizer in the coming weeks. Although still high prices have declined significantly from last year with most ingredients 11 to 25 percent lower than a year ago.

